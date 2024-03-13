Village of Marsh Bend woman thrilled to get first hole-in-one

A Village of Marsh Bend woman was thrilled to get her first hole-in-one.
Karen Piotrowski scored the lucky ace on March 6 at Hole #1 at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
A Village of Marsh Bend woman was thrilled to get her first hole-in-one.
Karen Piotrowski scored the lucky ace on March 6 at Hole #1 at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.