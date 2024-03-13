79.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Village of Marsh Bend woman thrilled to get first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

A Village of Marsh Bend woman was thrilled to get her first hole-in-one.

Karen Piotrowski could barely contain her excitement after getting the lucky ace
Karen Piotrowski scored the lucky ace on March 6 at Hole #1 at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

Photos