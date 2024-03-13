78.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Woman with multiple theft convictions allegedly steals lightbulbs at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Michelle Ferguson
A woman with multiple theft convictions was arrested after allegedly stealing lightbulbs at Home Depot.

Michell Marie Ferguson, 49, of Leesburg, was arrested at about 2 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the store with three boxes of lightbulbs worth a total of $164.92, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Indiana native walked out of the store without paying for the lightbulbs and got into a black Jeep, the report said. She was pulled over in the area of Griffin Avenue and Rolling Acres Road. She admitted she had stolen the lightbulbs at Home Depot. A criminal history check revealed Ferguson was convicted of theft seven times, between 2012 and 2019.

She was arrested on a third degree felony charge of theft. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

