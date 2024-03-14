To the Editor:

I played Churchill Greens for the first time since the course had been renewed and opened back up in the fall of 2023. I had played it earlier in 2023 and vowed to never return because the course was in such bad shape.

The tee boxes, fairways, greens and bunkers were in great condition for this time of the season and a tribute to The Villages returning a nice course layout back to playability. As an aside the renew of Sweetgum is also holding up nicely since it’s renew.

As a concerned resident, as the quality of many of the courses have reached a poor new low, I want to give credit where credit is due.

Ron Griffin

Village of Hadley