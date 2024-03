A lucky snowbird got his third hole-in-one while golfing in The Villages.

David Suchla scored the lucky ace on Monday, March 11 at the Colusa course at the Belle Glade Championship Golf Course.

Suchla winters in the Cedar Key Villas in the Village of Buttonwood. He bought the villa in 2013.

