Resident contends ambassadors need more authority at golf courses

A resident said he is worried ambassadors no longer have the “teeth” to be effective in protecting golf courses in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Roger Shope of the Village of Hillsborough spoke out on the issue Thursday before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors in a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Like many other residents of The Villages, Shope is unhappy with the condition of the golf courses. He said a contributing factor has been the loss of the authority of the ambassadors.

“All of the ‘teeth’ have been removed from the ambassadors,” he said.

Shope said ambassadors lack the authority to remind golfers to fix divots and practice other good golf etiquette.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown said he has been assured by Director of Golf David Williams that the ambassadors feel sufficiently empowered.

CDD 10 Supervisor Chris Bradshaw said she fears the voices of the ambassadors are not being heard.

She pointed to her own corporate experience. She said the concerns of the rank and file don’t always make it up to top management.

“I would like some assurance that the ambassadors are being heard,” Bradshaw said.

Supervisor Steve Bova, who represents CDD 10 on the Project Wide Advisory Committee, cited that body’s nearly four-hour meeting on Monday in which golf course conditions dominated the discussion.

“We are painfully aware of the situation,” Bova said. “Quite honestly, I am embarrassed by the situation.”

Bova also raised a concern about ambassadors and said he is worried they might be stretched too thin.

“I was under the impression there was one ambassadors assigned per course. They are actually responsible for two courses at a time,” Bova said.