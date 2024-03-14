82.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Robert Henry Cumm

By Staff Report
Robert Henry Cumm
April 18, 1938 — March 6, 2024

Robert Henry Cumm, 85, of Wildwood, Florida passed away on March 6, 2024 at U.F. Health Leesburg Hospital, Leesburg, Florida.

Robert was born on April 18, 1938 in Herkimer, New York to his parents Henry Clifford Cumm and Leona Elizabeth (DeMars) Cumm. He was a retired Water Treatment Plant Operator and had worked for the Village of Herkimer with 35 years of service. Robert and his wife Lorraine moved to The Villages, Wildwood, Florida in 1994. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Lorraine F. Cumm of Wildwood, FL; two sons: Mark H. Cumm and Randy J. Cumm; and four loving grandchildren.

