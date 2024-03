To the Editor:

I believe the complaint should be submitted with a name. This is where the committee can make sure the same complaint can’t come several times by the same person. It ensures the committee tracks complaints (city/neighbors/realtors.) Many complaints come from personal disputes – some are viable and some are not.

In saying this, I suggest that the complaint goes to the homeowner anonymously. This will alleviate conflict between any two parties.

Valery Brown

Keystone Villas