74.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 14, 2024
type here...

Sunset view from the Alden Bungalow Villas

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful sunset photographed from the Alden Bungalow Villas in The Villages. Thanks to Jimmy Baker for sharing!

Sunset view from the Alden Bungalow Villas
Sunset view from the Alden Bungalow Villas

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Two little old ladies in golf cart should just stay home

A resident of The Villages says the two little old ladies with a clipboard in a golf cart should stay home and mind their own business. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Some deed compliance complaints come from personal disputes

A resident of the Keystone Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, says too many deed compliance complaints come from personal disputes.

Give credit where credit is due

A Village of Hadley resident, who has been a critic of golf course conditions, was very impressed when he played a recently renovated course.

Susan Koffman missed some important points on insurance

A Village of Dunedin resident responds to a previous letter who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature on the insurance crisis in the Sunshine State.

Building too many houses and not enough golf courses

A Village of Caroline resident offers some perspective on the number of houses being built and the lack of golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos