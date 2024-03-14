Supervisors want The Villages to ensure homes being sold are deed compliant

Community Development District 7 supervisors are continuing to insist that The Villages ensure that homes being sold are deed compliant.

“It’s something that should be a requirement at closing,” Supervisor Daryl Klinko said at Thursday’s CDD 7 board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Supervisors said they have witnessed too many cases in which Villagers unknowingly purchased homes that were in violation of the deed restrictions. Homeowners subsequently have faced problems with out-of-compliance driveways, improper landscaping and shingles that are the wrong color.

“This is a problem across The Villages,” agreed Supervisor Ed Coleman.

CDD 7 supervisors have invited representatives of Properties of The Villages to come and hear their concerns. However, executives with Properties of The Villages have not responded to the invitation from the CDD 7 board.

CDD 7’s legal counsel, Michael Eckert, said a fee-based voluntary program might set a standard that would provide reassurances to home buyers.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti, who represents his board on the Project Wide Advisory Committee saiid he would raise the idea with PWAC.