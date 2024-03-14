82.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Two little old ladies in golf cart should just stay home

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a resident of The Villages for the last eight years, I am tired of watching some women who have been driving around in a golf cart lodging complaints.
This anonymous complaint system is unacceptable behavior and is being done by those outside of our specific villages. If my neighbors are not offended by my actions, then no one else should be able to say anything. Whether it is a beautiful pelican planted in a garden, or a small flag near their front door of a home, It should be  our responsibility to speak with our neighbors and work it out. It is not the duty of a resident from another village to come here to ensure we are all complying to the rules and regulations.  I don’t disagree that covenants are required and addressed by those who live in that specific village.
However, I do agree that if a complaint is lodged, then those persons involved should be required to give up their names and addresses. If they do not live in that village then the board can toss them out!

George Sovas
Village of Largo

 

