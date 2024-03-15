Eastern bluebirds sharing spider snack in The Villages

To an eastern bluebird, nothing says love more than sharing a spider luncheon, like this pair was doing in the Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
To an eastern bluebird, nothing says love more than sharing a spider luncheon, like this pair was doing in the Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
