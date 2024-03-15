Expired license plate leads to arrest of habitual offender

An expired license plate led to the arrest of a habitual offender who was back behind the wheel.

Lekisha Annkeria Crawford, 29, of South Bay, was driving a silver Malibu sedan at about 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Rolling Acres Road when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired in February, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer discovered that Crawford has been classified as a habitual offender. She has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

She was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.