Homeowner who’s been out of country ordered to remove weeds from property

A homeowner who’s been out of the country has been ordered to remove weeds from her property in The Villages.

The home of Dalia Tel Tzur of 1411 Holly Hill Ave. in the Village of Liberty Park was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was lodged with Community Standards on Jan. 22 concerning overgrown grass, weeds and debris on the lawn. As of an inspection earlier this week, it was noted the lawn has been mowed and the debris has been picked up in the yard. However, the weeds remain.

The homeowner indicated to Community Standards that she has been out of the country, but said she has been working with a lawn company to bring the property into compliance.

The board voted to give her seven days to bring the property into compliance. If she fails to do so, fines may be imposed.