86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 15, 2024
type here...

Homeowner who’s been out of country ordered to remove weeds from property

By Meta Minton

A homeowner who’s been out of the country has been ordered to remove weeds from her property in The Villages.

The home of Dalia Tel Tzur of 1411 Holly Hill Ave. in the Village of Liberty Park was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

This house at 1411 Holly Hill Ave. in the Village of Liberty Park was the subject of a deed compliance hearing
This house at 1411 Holly Hill Ave. in the Village of Liberty Park was the subject of a deed compliance hearing,

A complaint was lodged with Community Standards on Jan. 22 concerning overgrown grass, weeds and debris on the lawn.  As of an inspection earlier this week, it was noted the lawn has been mowed and the debris has been picked up in the yard. However, the weeds remain.

The homeowner indicated to Community Standards that she has been out of the country, but said she has been working with a lawn company to bring the property into compliance.

The board voted to give her seven days to bring the property into compliance. If she fails to do so, fines may be imposed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has been built on its golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident reminds fellow Villagers that The Villages has been built on its golf courses. Villagers were golfing long before they were playing pickleball.

Biden could close the border with the stroke of a pen

A resident of the Village of Osceola Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden could close the southern border with the stroke of a pen.

Is it really cost effective to have us complain about our neighbors?

A Village of De La Vista North resident offers his take on the anonymous complaint system and wonders if relying on Villagers to complain about their neighbors is really as cost effective as it would appear.

Two little old ladies in golf cart should just stay home

A resident of The Villages says the two little old ladies with a clipboard in a golf cart should stay home and mind their own business. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Some deed compliance complaints come from personal disputes

A resident of the Keystone Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, says too many deed compliance complaints come from personal disputes.

Photos