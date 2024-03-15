79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 15, 2024
type here...

Is it really cost effective to have us complain about our neighbors?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The controversy over whether or not to accept anonymous complaints is an important one to address. Both answers are fraught, however. The problem with the current standards compliance system is that it is TOTALLY complaint driven, according to a supervisor of the Community Standards office, thus systemically pitting residents against one another. Standards are essential. Effective enforcement is essential. Research needs to be done to determine the best way to assure compliance while minimizing exposure of neighbors to frivolous complaints on the one hand or unneighborly backlash on the other. Selective enforcement can be another problematic side effect of a complaint driven system. One neighbor might be “caught” with a violation while the same issue next door would be ignored because no complaint was lodged. It’s unfair. It happens. That’s the system. It’s all about us complaining about our neighbors. I’m sure that’s a “cost-effective” method, but at a cost.
Primary identification and enforcement should be by a compliance office that has sufficient personnel, possibly augmented by input from Community Watch. Serious complaints from residents should continue to be accepted for review and possible follow up, but the system should not be totally dependent on residents’ complaints, whether attributed or not. It may be a bit more expensive to implement, but I expect that residents who have experienced the often costly negative effects of the current complaint-based system, attributed or anonymous, would agree that it’s worth another look.

Jim Burns
Village of De La Vista North

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has been built on its golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident reminds fellow Villagers that The Villages has been built on its golf courses. Villagers were golfing long before they were playing pickleball.

Biden could close the border with the stroke of a pen

A resident of the Village of Osceola Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden could close the southern border with the stroke of a pen.

Two little old ladies in golf cart should just stay home

A resident of The Villages says the two little old ladies with a clipboard in a golf cart should stay home and mind their own business. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Some deed compliance complaints come from personal disputes

A resident of the Keystone Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, says too many deed compliance complaints come from personal disputes.

Give credit where credit is due

A Village of Hadley resident, who has been a critic of golf course conditions, was very impressed when he played a recently renovated course.

Photos