Is it really cost effective to have us complain about our neighbors?

To the Editor:

The controversy over whether or not to accept anonymous complaints is an important one to address. Both answers are fraught, however. The problem with the current standards compliance system is that it is TOTALLY complaint driven, according to a supervisor of the Community Standards office, thus systemically pitting residents against one another. Standards are essential. Effective enforcement is essential. Research needs to be done to determine the best way to assure compliance while minimizing exposure of neighbors to frivolous complaints on the one hand or unneighborly backlash on the other. Selective enforcement can be another problematic side effect of a complaint driven system. One neighbor might be “caught” with a violation while the same issue next door would be ignored because no complaint was lodged. It’s unfair. It happens. That’s the system. It’s all about us complaining about our neighbors. I’m sure that’s a “cost-effective” method, but at a cost.

Primary identification and enforcement should be by a compliance office that has sufficient personnel, possibly augmented by input from Community Watch. Serious complaints from residents should continue to be accepted for review and possible follow up, but the system should not be totally dependent on residents’ complaints, whether attributed or not. It may be a bit more expensive to implement, but I expect that residents who have experienced the often costly negative effects of the current complaint-based system, attributed or anonymous, would agree that it’s worth another look.

Jim Burns

Village of De La Vista North