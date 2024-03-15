79 F
The Villages
Friday, March 15, 2024
The Villages has been built on its golf courses

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Several responses regarding the condition of golf courses suggested that they should just eliminate them. The whole concept that created The Villages was based on golf, long before anyone thought about pickle ball or platform tennis in this area. We golfers pay about $1,000 for priority and then about $55 every time we play. How much do the pickleballers, platform tennis, volley ball and water polo participants pay? I think we pay plenty enough to request good playing conditions. Just saying.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

