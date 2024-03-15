86.6 F
The Villages
Friday, March 15, 2024
Villa residents unhappy about outsider’s recreational vehicle hogging guest parking

By Meta Minton

Villa residents are unhappy about an outsider’s camper hogging guest parking in their community.

Residents of the LaTrobe Villas in the Village of Winifred spoke out Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Community Standards confirmed that the camper has been parked in the guest parking in the villas, and the owner does not live in the LaTrobe Villas. He is a resident of CDD 5.

Residents are complaining about this recreational vehicle parked in the LaTrobe Villas.

Villa residents said the owner of the camper has been defiant and has refused to move the camper. One resident said the camper is rarely moved, but when it is, the owner uses his car to save “his” spot. The resident also noted that there are residents of the LaTrobe Villas who own recreational vehicles, but pay to park them at storage facilities.

The lack of guest parking has discouraged homeowners from hosting guests, due to the lack of available parking.

They are asking that signs be put up to specifically designate guest parking.

