Villager claims her son wants to kill her and sell her house

A Villager has told officials that her adult son wants to kill her and sell her house.

Barbara Packard, looking thin, frail and relying on a cane, shared terrifying details of the life she has been leading as a prisoner in her own home on Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. She spoke out Friday before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Packard’s son, 37-year-old Jeffrey Packard, was arrested Monday after his mother called 911. He reportedly had been draining his mother’s bank account to buy drugs.

“He’s after me. He wants to kill me. I’m scared,” she said “I have been locked in the house for two years.”

She alleged that after her son has her killed, he hopes to sell her house and go to South America.

The Packard home has been at the center of a long-running deed compliance case, thanks to Jeffrey Packard’s hoarding. Barbara Packard, the sole owner, is facing nearly $50,000 in deed compliance fines.

She claimed her son has set her phone so she can only call 911. She said he programmed the television so it only shows The History Channel. And he has allegedly locked his mother out of her bank account. She said she has been unable to refill her prescriptions, due to lack of money.

Officials indicated the Florida Department of Children and Families has now stepped in and is involved in Barbara Packard’s case.

Her son was bailed out of jail at about 7 p.m. Thursday, but has been ordered to stay away from his mother and her home.

The official reason the Packard problem was on Friday’s CDD 5 agenda was because of a new deed compliance case involving deed grass. Jeffrey Packard reportedly ripped out the irrigation system and the grass subsequently died.

Neighbors who attended the meeting said they were willing to lend a hand and help Barbara Packard start putting the pieces of her life back together.

“It’s encouraging that the neighbors are willing to step up and help out. Even after all they’ve been through,” said CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow.