Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving RJ Gator’s

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving RJ Gator’s.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded Thursday evening to the area of Stillwater Trail and Eastover Terrace to investigate a report of a possibly impaired driver in a golf cart.

They found 77-year-old Virginia Jane Scheivert of the Village of Mallory Square who said she had been at Lake Sumter Landing listening to Irish music, according to an arrest report. She also said she had been drinking at RJ Gator’s. She said she had “a couple” of drinks at the popular restaurant on the boardwalk. She also had a cup in the golf cart and she identified the beverage as vodka and tonic.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .142 and .146 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500.