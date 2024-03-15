86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 15, 2024
type here...

Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving RJ Gator’s

By Staff Report
Virginia Scheivert
Virginia Scheivert

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving RJ Gator’s.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded Thursday evening to the area of Stillwater Trail and Eastover Terrace to investigate a report of a possibly impaired driver in a golf cart.

They found 77-year-old Virginia Jane Scheivert of the Village of Mallory Square who said she had been at Lake Sumter Landing listening to Irish music, according to an arrest report. She also said she had been drinking at RJ Gator’s. She said she had “a couple” of drinks at the popular restaurant on the boardwalk. She also had a cup in the golf cart and she identified the beverage as vodka and tonic.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .142 and .146 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has been built on its golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident reminds fellow Villagers that The Villages has been built on its golf courses. Villagers were golfing long before they were playing pickleball.

Biden could close the border with the stroke of a pen

A resident of the Village of Osceola Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden could close the southern border with the stroke of a pen.

Is it really cost effective to have us complain about our neighbors?

A Village of De La Vista North resident offers his take on the anonymous complaint system and wonders if relying on Villagers to complain about their neighbors is really as cost effective as it would appear.

Two little old ladies in golf cart should just stay home

A resident of The Villages says the two little old ladies with a clipboard in a golf cart should stay home and mind their own business. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Some deed compliance complaints come from personal disputes

A resident of the Keystone Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, says too many deed compliance complaints come from personal disputes.

Photos