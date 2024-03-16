74.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 16, 2024
El Nino or El Loco?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

El Nino or El Loco? To blame conditions on El Nino is crazy, I’ve played Baseline, Continental, Juliette Falls, I believe they endure the same weather conditions as The Villages? The conditions on these courses are excellent, they obviously have greenskeepers, not low-bid landscapers taking care of the properties. I’ve played courses all over the country. Public, private, municipal they all take pride in the conditions of their greens and usually have an effective turf management program. The Villages/Developer has the resources and manpower to fix and maintain the courses, it’s time they come up with a better turf management strategy or maybe we should all start short paying our amenity fees or call in our bond for non-performance.

Lary Pincince
Village of Monarch Grove

 

