Fearful Villager worried about safety after alleged attack by neighbor’s son

A fearful Villager told police he was worried about his safety after an alleged attack by his neighbor’s son.

The alleged assailant, 34-year-old Joshua Joseph Duffy-Sedicino, who lives with his mother on Dyson Loop in the Village of DeLuna, continued to be held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing felony charges of burglary and battery.

In February, Duffy-Sedicino walked into the kitchen of the man’s home, punched him in the face and then struck him on his chest and shoulder, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The man attempted to fight back, but was kicked in the leg by Duffy-Sedicino. The man tried to push Duffy-Sedicino out of his residence, but Duffy-Sedicino fought back and the pair began “kicking and punching each other.” Duffy-Sedicino eventually fled, but vowed to kill the man if he called law enforcement.

Duffy-Sedicino’s mother persuaded the neighbor not to press charges against her son, who had been sentenced in 2017 to jail time after attacking a man at the Chula Vista Recreation Center. She evidently told her neighbor her son was to receive mental health treatment.

However, when Duffy-Sedicino’s mother later told her Village of DeLuna neighbor that her son was to be released from a “facility” and would be returning home, the man panicked and called police. He said he wanted to pursue charges in the February attack.

Duffy-Sedicino was also arrested in 2022 on trespassing charges and in 2023 on contempt charges.