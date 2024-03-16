85 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 16, 2024
type here...

Fearful Villager worried about safety after alleged attack by neighbor’s son

By Staff Report
Joshua Duffy-Sedicino
Joshua Duffy-Sedicino

A fearful Villager told police he was worried about his safety after an alleged attack by his neighbor’s son.

The alleged assailant, 34-year-old Joshua Joseph Duffy-Sedicino, who lives with his mother on Dyson Loop in the Village of DeLuna, continued to be held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing felony charges of burglary and battery.

In February, Duffy-Sedicino walked into the kitchen of the man’s home, punched him in the face and then struck him on his chest and shoulder, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The man attempted to fight back, but was kicked in the leg by Duffy-Sedicino. The man tried to push Duffy-Sedicino out of his residence, but Duffy-Sedicino fought back and the pair began “kicking and punching each other.” Duffy-Sedicino eventually fled, but vowed to kill the man if he called law enforcement.

Duffy-Sedicino’s mother persuaded the neighbor not to press charges against her son, who had been sentenced in 2017 to jail time after attacking a man at the Chula Vista Recreation Center. She evidently told her neighbor her son was to receive mental health treatment.

However, when Duffy-Sedicino’s mother later told her Village of DeLuna neighbor that her son was to be released from a “facility” and would be returning home, the man panicked and called police. He said he wanted to pursue charges in the February attack.

Duffy-Sedicino was also arrested in 2022 on trespassing charges and in 2023 on contempt charges.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Sad confirmation in Daily Sun of something we already suspected

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, said it was sad to see confirmation in The Villages Daily Sun of something residents already suspected.

El Nino or El Loco?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident contends its crazy to blame El Nino for the poor conditions of the golf courses in The Villages.

United States has already spent $75 billion on war in Ukraine

A Village of St. Catherine resident points out that the United States has already spent $75 billion on the war in Ukraine and suggests that sending more money may not be the answer.

The Villages has been built on its golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident reminds fellow Villagers that The Villages has been built on its golf courses. Villagers were golfing long before they were playing pickleball.

Biden could close the border with the stroke of a pen

A resident of the Village of Osceola Hills, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden could close the southern border with the stroke of a pen.

Photos