Golfer excited after getting her second hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Maggie Ellinger got her second hole-in-one on Hole #6 of the El Santiago Executive Golf Course. Her first lucky ace was on Hole #4 of the El Diablo Golf Course.  

Maggie Ellinger proudly holds up her ball after getting her second lucky ace
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

