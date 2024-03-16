82.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 16, 2024


By Staff Report
Mavis Fovargue (nee Tilley), 87, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on March 10, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Mavis was born in Manchester, England, on October 20, 1936, to the late George and Mildred Tilley. She married the love of her life, Peter Fovargue, on December 21, 1957, in Manchester, England. They made the decision to immigrate to Old Greenwich, Connecticut, in 1978 with their children, Karen and Simon. After retiring in 2003, Mavis and Peter moved to The Villages.

Mavis was passionate about her family and loved spending time with them. Mavis was an avid golfer, and was a leader of multiple golf organizations in England, Greenwich and Stamford CT, and The Villages, and loved to take cruises with Peter.

Mavis is survived by her husband Peter Fovargue; her daughter Karen Goodrum (Fovargue) and her husband Fred; son Simon Fovargue and his wife Ingrid; grandchildren Christoper Goodrum and his wife Calyn; Alexander Goodrum and Miranda; Marissa Neff (Goodrum) and her husband Samuel; Matthew Groh and Tiffany; Emily Fovargue; sister Dorothy Bradley (Auntie Dot); brother-in-law Douglas Fovargue and several extended family members in England.

There will be a service on Sunday March 17, 2024 at 2:00pm at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages, FL, 32159.

