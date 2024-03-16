76.6 F
Officials hope stop signs will cut down on crashes at intersection in The Villages

By Staff Report

Sumter County commissioners approved a new four-way stop sign for the intersection at County Road 101 and Woodridge Lane, which will go into effect on Monday, March 18. Currently, only Woodridge Lane stops at that intersection.

An overview of the intersection at County Road 101 and Woodridge Drive
Sumter County Public Works conducted a study and analysis of the intersection in 2023, which led to the recommendation of making the intersection a four-way stop. The intersection has seen 16 crashes within three years, from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2023, with the majority considered “correctable crashes.”

Traffic volume is not expected to significantly increase as the area is largely developed. However, it was deemed that a four-way stop sign was warranted due to traffic volume and other considerations.

