Sad confirmation in Daily Sun of something we already suspected

To the Editor:

Thursday’s front page article written by Greg Hughes should be a confirmation to everyone living in this community that the third generation of the Developer and The Villages Daily Sun are not necessarily doing what’s best for you and I but promoting and setting standards and rules that only support what they want to accomplish. You will not be able to convince anyone who read Hughes’ article differently. What a shame to get that confirmation that the local paper has little to do with reporting honest and quality information. Makes me wonder about all the awards the writers at the Daily Sun receive and who really is awarding them. Sad day to confirm what many of us thought we knew.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles