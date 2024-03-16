85 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Section of County Road 462 will be closed beginning Monday

By Staff Report

County Road 462 from County Road 209 to U.S. 301 in Wildwood will be closed for four days, beginning Monday, March 18.

The road closure is due to the new water line construction that will cross County Road 462, just west of the County Road 462 and County Road 209 intersection.

For those traveling eastbound on County Road 462 to U.S. 301, turn left onto County Road 209 from County 462, then turn right from County Road 209 onto County Road 216, leading to U.S. 301.

If you plan on traveling westbound on County Road 462 from U.S. 301, take U.S. 301 to County Road 216, turn left from County Road 216 onto County Road 209, then turn right off of County Road 209 onto County Road 462.

Motorists are asked to follow the traffic signs to protect themselves and construction workers.

