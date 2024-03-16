85 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Villager counts up to 1,800 golf carts per day using cut-through near his house

By Meta Minton

A Villager has counted up to 1,800 golf carts per day using a cut-through near his house.

He desperately wants to see that number reduced.

Robert Linker who lives on Laurel Lane in the Village of Winifred took his concerns Friday before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

He said 54,000 carts per month are cutting through his village and that Kingston Way, the street that runs in front of the Winifred Postal Station and pool, has become a multi-modal super highway.

Linker said he is hoping to see signs put up, instructing golf cart drivers to use the multi-modal path, rather than cutting through Winifred.

CDD 5 Supervisor Jerry Knoll, who sits on the Project Wide Advisory Committee, recently paid a visit to Linker’s home. He admitted there appears to be a lot of golf carts cutting through the neighborhood.

Knoll said he would raise the signage issue with PWAC.

