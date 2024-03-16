Wildwood woman arrested in theft of Elvis memorabilia

A Wildwood woman has been arrested in the theft of Elvis memorabilia after moving out of a residence tainted by domestic turmoil.

Roberta Sue Roberts, 45, was arrested Friday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of grand theft.

Roberts had been living with a man who was arrested last year for domestic battery and was not allowed to return to their residence.

At some point, Roberts decided to move out of the residence. She disabled security cameras and left with the Elvis memorabilia as well as fishing rods, a window air conditioner, an electric blanket, titles for vehicles, a lockbox containing antique coins, a crossbow and medical marijuana, according to an arrest report.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,500 bond.