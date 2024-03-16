Woman with suspended license arrested on moped on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A woman with a suspended driver’s license was arrested after riding a moped on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Mary Lynn Khatri, 53, of Lady Lake, was riding the moped, which had an expired license plate and a faulty brake light, at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Register Road, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Khatri argued that she did not need a license to operate a moped under 50cc. However, the officer said a driver’s license is required, although a motorcycle endorsement is not necessary.

A check revealed that Khatri has had multiple suspensions of her license.

The New Jersey native was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.