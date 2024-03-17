81.8 F
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Developer ready to hand off enforcement of rules against children and businesses

By Meta Minton

The Developer has indicated he is ready to turn over to the community development districts the  enforcement of rules against children and businesses here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A representative of the Developer recently met with legal counsel for Community Development District 4, which raised the possibility of taking over the responsibility for internal deed restrictions.

Currently, the Developer is responsible for enforcement of internal deed restrictions at homes in The Villages. That includes internal deed restrictions against children living in homes and residents running businesses out of a home.

For years, residents have voiced displeasure with what they see as lax enforcement of these two rules, in particular.

CDD supervisors were informed this past week of the recent conversation with the Developer. Some of the supervisors expressed some hesitancy about taking on the responsibility.

“Will that mean our legal bills could go up?” asked CDD 6 Supervisor Linda Grzesik.

The answer is yes, and Grzesik said she feared that would mean an increase in the assessments paid by residents.

Do you think CDDs should take over responsibility for enforcing some internal deed restrictions? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

