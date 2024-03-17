82.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Priority Pool at country club will be shutting down Monday

By Staff Report

A Priority Pool at a country club in The Villages will be shutting down at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18 until further notice.

The Orange Blossom Hills pool on the Historic Side of The Villages will be closed for pool lighting repairs and maintenance.

