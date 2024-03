Diane Lampert of the Village of DeLuna scored a “pickleball hole-in-one” this past week at the courts at Everglades Recreation Center.

“While I was using the pickleball machine at Everglades today, I spent a lot of my time dinking. I was aiming for the cones and literally got one ball to land on top of a cone. A one-in-a-million shot! I suppose it’s closest to a pickleball hole-in-one!” she said.

