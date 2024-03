To the Editor:

I have a very simple question, why are homeowners being fined for noncompliance in the stone vs. sod fiasco?

The realtors from the Villages have fiduciary obligation to who ever they work with on sale of house!

The Villages are charging homeowners for their incompetence. The homeowners should be suing The Villages for not informing them that the house they were about to buy, was out of compliance. What a racket!

Alice Lahoud

Village of Chatham