Monday, March 18, 2024
Villager arrested on DUI charge after crashing golf cart into minivan

By Staff Report
Wendy Rose Smick
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing her golf cart into a minivan.

Wendy Rose Smick, 56, of the Village of DeLuna, was driving a 2019 Yamaha golf cart at about 7 p.m. Thursday when she collided with a Toyota Sienna in the area of Bunsed Boulevard and Sarasota Street at Pinellas Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The minivan sustained about $1,000 in damage. During a traffic crash investigation, an officer suspected the New Jersey native had been drinking.

Smick admitted she had consumed four rum and Cokes before getting into her golf cart and leaving Lake Sumter Landing. She agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but noted she has a medical condition that “affected her bones and her spine making her unsteady,” the report said. She said she would fall down if she attempted the exercises. She also said she takes “multiple medications.”

Smick was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. After she was medically cleared, she provided two breath samples, both registering.115 blood alcohol content. The officer noted in the report that the breath samples were taken three hours after his initial contact with Smick.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

