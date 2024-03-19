Developmentally disabled man arrested after another alleged round of violence

A developmentally disabled man was arrested after another round of violence at an apartment complex in Wildwood.

Collin Lynn Campbell, 23, was arrested on a charge of battery at about 1 p.m. Monday at the Wildwood Preserve apartments, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Campbell, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 257 pounds, was in his bedroom when he slapped a woman in the face, the report said. The woman showed police a red mark on her face left by the slap. The woman told police it was “not the first instance of violence” by Campbell.

The report note that despite Campbell’s developmental disability he understood that what he’d done was wrong.

The New York native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.