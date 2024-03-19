Dexston Reed Sr.

January 12, 1942 – March 12, 2024

Dexston Reed Sr. of The Villages, Florida passed away unexpectedly on March 12.

Dexston was born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania on January 12, 1942. He is the son of the late Robert Reed and Anna (Varva) Reed and infant brother, Rodger of Connellsville, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife Judy (Dailey) Reed, son, Dex Reed of The Villages, FL and daughter, Lynne Reed of Pittsburgh, sister, Lynn Stone of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and a large extended family.

Dexston was a lifelong learner. He earned his B.A. from Waynesburg University, his M. Ed. From California University of Pennsylvania, and worked on his Doctorate in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. He also attended Penn State and Duquesne universities. Dexston worked in education for 36 years. He served as the Director of the Reading Clinic for Connellsville Area School District and in 1980 was appointed the Superintendent of Brownsville Area School District, Brownsville, Pennsylvania, where he served for 20 years. During Dexston’s tenure, Brownsville Area School District was the first school district in the area to provide Apple computers and software for students’ use and instruction. As an Arts enthusiast, he brought forth Brownsville High School’s first musical production, Little Shop of Horrors.

Dexston served as President of various organizations, including the Kiwanis Club, Connellsville Area Education Association (CAEA), Connellsville’s Redevelopment Authority, Wesley Health Clinic, the Regional Trial Corporation and most recently, The Villages Apple User Group (TVAUG) in Florida. Dexston also participated in several local activities, including the POA, 2012+THRIVE club, Retired Educators, Fayette County Club, Pennsylvania Club, American Legion and the Three Rivers Club. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Pleasant Valley Country Club. He also enjoyed photography.

Dexston had attended St. Paul Parish Church. He was such a special person, loved and respected by everyone he met. His warm smile and fun sense of humor shone through when he entered a room, even a Zoom room. His skills as a leader and administrator enabled him to coordinate the organizations, boards and authorities he oversaw and made them run smoothly.

Dexston was a fun, loving, generous and special father, husband and friend. He provided wonderful memories for his family and friends to cherish. He will be missed. Dexston and his wife Judy retired to The Villages, Florida in 2010.

Plans to celebrate, remember, and honor Dexston will be announced later. The family respectfully requests, if considering a memorial, donations can be made to: The Villages Apple Users’ Group (to be added to the 2024 scholarship fund awarded to graduating seniors of Wildwood MH School, Wildwood, FL) OR Wesley Health Clinic, Connellsville, PA.