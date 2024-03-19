Fake Billionaire caught in yet another lie about his wealth

To the Editor:

Impeached, indicted citizen Trump, along with some of his family members and business associates, must pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the state of New York for lying about his companies’ finances.

The Honorable Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled Friday that Trump, his businesses, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg owe a combined $364 million to the Empire State. There is also an additional $92M interest fee on top of that.

“The frauds found here leap off the page and shock the conscience,” the judge said in the 92-page ruling.

Engoron determined that Trump, the Trump Organization, and various Trump business ventures owe a combined $455 million. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are each liable for around $4 million, while Weisselberg must pay $1 million for his role in the fraud.

Now Trump is saying he can’t pay the $544M bond, for the appeal. The Fake Billionaire is caught in yet another lie about his wealth.

Trump is not qualified for any elected office. He can’t even be trusted to run his own business.

Ralph Bennett

Village of Osceola Hills