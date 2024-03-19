Inconsiderate golfers think the rules don’t apply to them

To the Editor:

I agree with most of the complaints about the condition of the executive golf courses. They are a mess in many ways. But before you pile all your complaints to the districts, courses and Developer, look no further than yourself. I’ve seen many unfilled divots, ball marks across the green to make it look like the lunar landscape and damage on fairways because some inconsiderate idiot didn’t think cart path only doesn’t apply to him. In other words, we are just as much to blame as the course management. Repairing ball marks, filling in divots, and limit driving on the fairway will help keep the courses in good condition.

Thomas McKenna

Village of Summerhill