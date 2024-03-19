58.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Lane closure set next week at Morse Boulevard bridge

By Staff Report

There will be lane closure next week as part of the work taking place at the Morse Boulevard bridge.

Beginning Monday, March 25, a single northbound lane of Morse Boulevard (in the vicinity of Sunset Park on the Morse bridge) will be closed to regular traffic to facilitate the entry and exit of construction materials and equipment. This traffic lane closure is expected to last for four days (Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28), be re-opened temporarily, and will then be closed again from April 1 through 5.

During this time, motorists are asked to be mindful while commuting the bridge.
This is expected to be the last traffic lane closure until the end of the project when equipment removal will require a short closure.

The project, being funded through the Project Wide Advisory Committee, is aimed at shoring up the islands that support the bridge.

Letters to the Editor

