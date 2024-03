To the Editor:

To Karen Hoerauf:

In reference to flying flags. Our soldiers died so that we could have freedom of speech, which is our right according to the Constitution. Would you think differently if the flag was about Trump?

Next you will be telling us we can’t fly an Irish or Jewish flag or a Red Sox or Yankees flag because it offends you or someone else. Live and let live. Like they say in New Hampshire, live free or die.

Cheryl Sylvia

Village of Virginia Trace