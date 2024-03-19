Terry Kiser Fansler, age 69 of the Village of Fenney, The Villages, Florida, passed away quietly under the care of Cornerstone Hospice nurses.

Terry is survived by her loving husband, Danny, son Michael (Nicole) of Wonder Lake, Illinois, daughter Jami (Geoff) Thomas of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She cherished and enjoyed the company of her grandchildren, Allison, Mathew and Dylan. She also leaves behind two brothers, Ron (Deb) Kiser of Piqua, OH; Denny (Jana) Kiser of Greenville, OH; sister Sue (Denny) Fine of Troy, OH and a sister-in-law, Marylou (Jim) Kiser. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Betty (Hunt) Kiser, a brother, Jim and a niece Robin.

Terry grew up in Bradford, Ohio; graduating from Bradford High School, where she was a cheerleader and participated in various activities. Terry was a lifelong strong supporter of the Buckeyes. She took classes at Sinclair Collage and became a billing clerk at Dinner Bell Foods (Troy). Where she met the love of her life Danny. They were married on September 7, 1973, last year they celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Terry worked for the American Red Cross as director of disaster services Western Illinois Chapter. After 7 moves and 44 years of following Danny’s work in the pork processing industry they retired to Clear Lake, Indiana, and then The Villages, FL. Where Terry became actively involved with several respite group that helped her progress through her dementia journey.

She loved playing putt and play golf with Dan, where several times she out putted him with hole in ones. She played on a Shuffleboard team, was on a Corn hole team and played Cornhole bean bag baseball at several recreation centers. She loved playing Marjon on the computer, where she would spend hours if she was winning.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The Villages Dementia, Walk for a Cure ” Alzheimer’s”,The Day Break Club of The Villages, The Sunrise Club of The Villages, as well as Cornerstone Hospice.

Services will be held for Terry on Tuesday, March 26, 2024,at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL. Visitation will begin at 10 am; Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am with a catered reception immediately following.