Unlicensed Colombian in BMW arrested with marijuana at apartment complex

By Staff Report
An unlicensed Colombian in a BMW was arrested with marijuana at a local apartment complex.

Jair Orlando Ayala Sierra, 26, of Orlando, was driving the gray BMW at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday when he ran a red light at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Rolling Acres Apartments.

Due to a language barrier, the officer needed a Spanish translator to communicate with Ayala Sierra, who admitted he did not have a driver’s license. Ayala Sierra indicated he is from Colombia and has lived in Orlando for about three years. He did not have his passport with him.

The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and noticed a burnt rolled cigarette in the center console cupholder. Ayala Sierra had attempted to conceal the marijuana cigarette with a styrofoam cup, the report said. He was found to have a total of 3.6 grams of marijuana.

Ayala Sierra was arrested on charges of driving without a license and possession of marijuana. He was also ticketed for running a red light. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

