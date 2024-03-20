72.3 F
Confederates were traitors so their flag is offensive

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Well, Cheryl Sylvia, as far as I know, we have never fought a war against the Irish or the Jewish, so their flags will never offend me. However, the Confederates were traitors against the United States, so their flag is offensive just like the Nazi flag is offensive. And using foul language on flags because you don’t like someone is offensive. I don’t care who it is against. I don’t like to see the words f%#k and s#&k flying on flags in The Friendliest Hometown. So go to New Hampshire and see if you can fly that kind of flag without someone asking you to take it down.

Karen Hoerauf
Village of Belle Aire

 

