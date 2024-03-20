Gaylord Donald Buckli

May 30, 1953 – March 15, 2024

Gaylord “Corky” Donald Buckli, 70, of The Villages, passed away on March 15, 2024 in The Villages.

Corky was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Gaylord Robert Buckli and Nancy Buckli on May 30th, 1953. He graduated from The University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire with a degree in Accounting in 1977. Corky married Judith A. Olson in 1980 in Eau Claire. He worked as a CPA Corporate Tax Mediator for the IRS for 31 years. Corky spent his career living in the Twin Cities of Minnesota. He married Diane G. Wollum in 1999.

Corky was very athletic and participated in many sports, including basketball, bowling, racquetball, golf, badminton, and pickleball. Corky participated in The Villages Senior Games for several years, winning multiple Gold Medals in Badminton. He loved playing games of all kinds, particularly poker.

Corky and his family enjoyed many trips and visits to Walt Disney World prior to retirement and after moving to The Villages.

Upon retirement in The Villages in 2008, Corky became the unofficial activities organizer for his Village of Hadley neighborhood. He started several golf groups, neighborhood Hand-and-Foot cards, and helped start Hadley and Friends Social Club. He substituted and played on a number of Villages Bowling Leagues. Corky loved to host yearly Super Bowl parties and holiday parties by his pool.

In 2018, Corky and Diane moved to the Village of Fenney, where he continued organizing gatherings and activities for his new neighborhood.

Corky loved being with people, always had a smile on his face, and wished all to enjoy their retirement.

A member of North Lake Presbyterian Church for over ten years, Corky served by packing and delivering supplemental meal packs to students at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake School for several years.

Corky is preceded in death by mother, Nancy, father, Gaylord, first wife, Judith, daughter, Nicole, and brother Timothy. Corky is survived by wife, Diane, son, Adam and wife, Kristin, stepchildren, Timothy McGuire and Lisa McGuire, and brothers Thomas Buckli and Michael Buckli.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages with Pastor Lynn Miller of North Lake Presbyterian Church, officiating. The family has asked anyone attending to please wear casual Disney attire to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Corky’s memory to The American Heart Association or The Michael J. Fox Foundation.