Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Intoxicated man arrested after family brawl at apartment

By Staff Report
Sebastian Gill Dupuis
An intoxicated man was arrested after a family brawl in the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.

Officers were called to the apartment at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after an altercation involving several family members, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The mother of 23-year-old Sebastian Gill Dupuis told officers that her son “had been using narcotics for days and has been acting out of control,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Dupuis, who stands 6 feet tall, grabbed his 1-year-old nephew by the shoulders “out of frustration.” He also spit in the face of his mother and father. The mother of the 1-year-old fled the apartment prior to the arrival of police, because she was wanted on multiple warrants, the report noted. She had been pushed by Dupuis.

Officers found that Dupuis was “extremely intoxicated.” He claimed his mother had attacked him first.

Dupuis, who was arrested last year in connection with a theft at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, was arrested on two counts of battery.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

