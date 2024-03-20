72.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Political flags and signs are free speech

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To all those complaining about political flags and signs being displayed throughout The Villages, what other free speech would you like to ban?
Apparently the truth hurts as I see these complaints coming from the offended supporters of Joe Biden, the inept president currently residing in the White House. Joe Biden, with the help of many of his political appointees and fellow leftists in the Democratic Party are ruining this country and preying on its citizens, rather than serving them as they were elected to do. When you place illegal immigrants and foreign countries ahead of the safety, security, and well-being of your own citizenry, you’re basically participating in treasonous acts against this country.
Change is coming, change for the better, for all Americans. So if flags and signs offend you now, prepare to be even more offended as “We the People” voice our concerns at the polls in November.

Wayne Bentley
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

