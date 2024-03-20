65.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
type here...

Price of pine straw for landscaping in The Villages to rise by 20 percent

By Meta Minton

The price of pine straw is going up by 20 percent.

Pine straw is put down twice a year in common area landscaping beds throughout The Villages. Because it is biodegradable, the nutrients of pine straw blend with the soil below as the pine tree needles break down over time.

The price of pine straw is expected to climb by 20 percent in the 2024-25 fiscal year for the Amenity Authority Committee and the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

For the AAC, that will add up to an additional $27,000 in cost. For PWAC, which cover the area south of County Road 466 and encompasses much more acreage, it will mean an increase of $232,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Karen does not understand the history of the flag

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that the Villager in the center of the flag debate may need a little history lesson.

Confederates were traitors so their flag is offensive

A resident at the center of the flag debate argues that Confederates were traitors so their flag is offensive.

Political flags and signs are free speech

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident contends that political flags and signs are free speech. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Fake Billionaire caught in yet another lie about his wealth

A Village of Osecola Hills resident pokes a little fun at former President Trump and his legal and financial woes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Inconsiderate golfers think the rules don’t apply to them

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that inconsiderate golfers think the rules don’t apply to them.

Photos