Price of pine straw for landscaping in The Villages to rise by 20 percent

The price of pine straw is going up by 20 percent.

Pine straw is put down twice a year in common area landscaping beds throughout The Villages. Because it is biodegradable, the nutrients of pine straw blend with the soil below as the pine tree needles break down over time.

The price of pine straw is expected to climb by 20 percent in the 2024-25 fiscal year for the Amenity Authority Committee and the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

For the AAC, that will add up to an additional $27,000 in cost. For PWAC, which cover the area south of County Road 466 and encompasses much more acreage, it will mean an increase of $232,000.