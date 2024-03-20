Seymour Abelson

September 4, 1928 – March 15, 2024

Seymour “Sy” Abelson, a resident of the Village of Alhambra, passed away on March 15, 2024 at the Cornerstone Hospice House in the Villages, at the age of 95.

Born September 4, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY to Eva (Greenberg) and Harry Abelson, Sy always loved cars, and so he attended Automotive High School. After graduation he had a chance to own his own gas station and repair shop. He later went on to work for Automotive Distributors of Brooklyn, eventually becoming a partner in the business. He then decided to own his own business: Lincoln Auto Parts in St. Albans, Queens, NY. In 1987 he sold the business and moved to Boca Raton, FL where he retired, and enjoyed playing paddleball, tennis, bowling and softball. He lived there with his wife, Diana (Grossman) Abelson until her death on July 16, 2013.

In 2018 he moved to the Villages, joining his daughter, Barbara and her dog, Lucky. His son, Ted, lived just one block away from Barbara, so there were many opportunities for dinners together, playing cards and just hanging out.

Sy enjoyed telling the story about how he met his future wife on a bus on the way to the movies when they were teenagers. The bus stopped short and she fell into his arms. Sy and Diana were married on September 18, 1948, and enjoyed a very happy life together. They were truly in love for 65 years. They had two children, both born in Brooklyn, NY. Barbara, the oldest child, worked in the banking industry for 18 years, moving from teller to assistant manager. She then worked for Citibank as a mortgage closer until they closed the department in Jacksonville. She spent some time in Sevierville, TN and then moved to the Villages in 2018 when she learned that her brother was moving there from New Jersey.

Ted married Cheryl (Wogan) Abelson on April 7, 1973, and they had three sons: Micah Lee Abelson of Lakewood, CA; David Jeremy Abelson of Oxford, FL and Heath Aaron Abelson of Middleton, FL. Sy also had five great grandchildren whom he loved very much: Ricky Patino of NJ, Nathanial James Abelson of Oxford, FL; Hailey Emma Abelson of Eldred, IL, Lucas Shane Abelson of Middleton, FL, and Mia Donnatucci of Lakewood, CA.

Sy is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Roslyn Kaminsky and his wife, Diana.

Sy always said he had a good life. He lived a long, happy, and valuable life and will be missed by all who knew him. He was a true gentleman and took an active part in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Services were held March 18 at the Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery in North Lauderdale, Florida.