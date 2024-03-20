Troubled son arrested after alleged attack on parents in The Villages

A son with a history of problems was arrested after an alleged attack on his parents at their home in The Villages.

David Wayne Rutland, 47, was arrested on two felony counts of battery after a 911 call alerted law enforcement to a disturbance at the home of his parents in the Village of Caroline.

Deputies were dispatched at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after Rutland’s mother called 911 to report the attack, but her son forcibly took the phone away from her during the call, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. By that time, Rutland’s father was already “covered in bruises and had blood on his face.”

A deputy met Rutland in the driveway and attempted to interview him, but “he was clearly showing symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.” He was also “slurring his words.”

Rutland’s father suffered injuries to his arms and face. He was having difficulty breathing and was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

Rutland had grabbed his mother’s arms early in the fracas and started yelling at her. The father had tried to intervene, but ended up on the floor, “tumbling around with his son.” Rutland left his father on the floor and grabbed his mother by her jacket. She was able to free herself and call 911, before he took the phone from her.

Rutland, who had been arrested last year in an attack on a woman who drove him to a treatment center, was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.