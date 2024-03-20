65.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
VAA members will be showing artwork on Sunday at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

Members of the Visual Arts Association will be showing artwork from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

There will be more than 35 artists with creative and unique varieties of many art forms such as paintings, sculpture, photography, glass fusion and more.

In addition, those attending the show will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite piece of art in the show. The winners of the “People’s Choice Awards” find that this voting can be even more rewarding than a judge’s critique.

