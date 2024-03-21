68.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 21, 2024
A view of life in The Villages from the Village of Newell

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To the folks in the communities outside of The Villages:
I’m embarrassed by the unkind replies from some Villagers.
I’m in my late 70s and my 87-year-old sister and I moved here from northern Indiana last summer. I admit it, a major reason was to escape cold and snow. We love it here and we do appreciate that The Villages is designed primarily for seniors.
But, we do not feel like we’re in a bubble.
We shop and dine and visit in the surrounding communities all the time.
And you’re right, we often need to use services in your towns. I hope we’re not creating too many problems for you. I hope we’re paying our own way.
Recently, my sister needed hip replacement surgery. The ambulance was from The Villages Fire Department, but her doctors and rehab nurses and therapists were all from other communities.
She was in the Leesburg hospital and EVERYONE there was wonderful! And they all reside in various different towns. Likewise, her rehab facility, (named The Villages Rehab, but not actually in The Villages), where she was attended to with utmost compassion and care.
We are “Villagers” for sure and if we are a nuisance, I’m grateful that we have never been treated that way by anyone we have come in contact with.
Town halls, license bureau, multiple different stores and businesses, the list goes on and on, have been nothing but professional and pleasant to deal with.
I guess we sometimes seem like “invaders and interlopers” which is understandable.
Thanks for being such a great state, (Florida), which is the enjoyable place it is because of you who were born here or have lived here forever. We want only to do things to help keep it that way.

Sharon Michel
Village of Newell

 

